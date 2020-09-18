Watch Nova Twins flirt with danger in video for ‘Play Fair’

Nova Twins have shared a new video for their song ‘Play Fair’ that sees the band thrown into numerous dangerous situations.

The track first appeared on the duo’s debut album ‘Who Are The Girls?’, which was released earlier this year.

The fiery video for ‘Play Fair’ finds the group’s guitarist Amy Love and bassist Georgia South, plus drummer Tim Nugent, playing in a black-and-white tiled room, manoeuvring obstacles including snakes, scorpions, bursts of flames, and moving walls as they perform.

Speaking about the track, the band said in a press release: “It’s the ultimate revenge tune, about powering through any hurdles that stand in our way. It’s a call to arms; rise against those who try to hold you back! If life hands you an unfair game, don’t play fair.” Watch the Harry Lindley-directed video below now.

Meanwhile, Nova Twins have announced the rescheduled dates for their Reloaded Tour and confirmed a run of support shows with Enter Shikari next year. Their UK tour dates are as follows:

April 2021

21 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

22 – Cardiff, The Moon

23 – Birmingham, Sunflower Lounge

24 – Manchester, Aatma

26 – Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s

27 – Newcastle, Cluny 2

28 – Norwich, WF Studio

29 – London, Colours Hoxton

May 2021

10 – Middlesbrough, Town Hall (supporting Enter Shikari)

12 – Birmingham, O2 Academy (supporting Enter Shikari)

13 – Nottingham, Rock City (supporting Enter Shikari)

14 – Nottingham, Rock City (supporting Enter Shikari)

15 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall (supporting Enter Shikari)

June 2021

9 – Southampton, Guildhall (supporting Enter Shikari)

10 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse (supporting Enter Shikari)

11 – Cardiff, Great Hall (supporting Enter Shikari)

12 – London, Alexandra Palace (supporting Enter Shikari)

In an interview with NME earlier this year, the duo spoke about being Black women making punk and their experiences within the rock community. “We’ve been a band for six years and at the start, it was really hard to get people on board with the idea of black girls in punk music,” Love said.

“They said they didn’t get it. It was black festival organisations like Afropunk and LGBTQ communities like Femrock who accepted us first. Then we got supported by these successful people of colour like Fever 333’s Jason Aalon Butler (whose artist collective 333 Wreckords put out ‘Who Are The Girls?), Tom Morello and Skunk Anansie’s Cass Lewis and Skin who helped open some doors for us.”