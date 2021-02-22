Watch Novelist’s self-directed video for hypnotic new track ‘Wagwan’

Novelist has shared a new track called ‘Wagwan’ – scroll down the page to listen to the song now.

The song marks the Lewisham MC’s first new material of 2021 and follows his ‘Quantum Leap’ EP, which was released in November 2020.

‘Wagwan’ also comes accompanied by a video directed by Novelist and shot by Jake Webber and Kwimoh. In the visuals, which switch from black-and-white to colour, the rapper performs to the camera while hyped up by a group of friends around him.

“How could I be done?/ I’m ready to make more bread than I’ve made in my life before, you dumb,” he raps at one point. “Me and my boys are one.” Watch the video below now.

In March 2020, Novelist teamed up with Shailan on a track called ‘Heat’, which was recorded in a BMW.

“Most of this project was produced, recorded and mixed in my BMW,” Novelist explained on Instagram. “I pulled up on the late-night, parked up, and we recorded in N17, Meridian, Shailan’s ends.”

Meanwhile, speaking in 2019, the MC said grime could be a “great catalyst” in tackling rising gun and knife violence in the UK.

“I mean there are so many different factors as to why people fight against each other,” he said. “But at the same time, you can conquer mentalities before you can conquer anything tangible.

“So if you can get into someone’s head that there’s a right way of doing things – music is a great catalyst of doing that with – then I feel like someone may think twice.”