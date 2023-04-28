Watch official footage of Björk’s epic drone-assisted Coachella 2023 performance

Björk lit up the sky over Coachella 2023 earlier this month by incorporating over 800 drones into her performance – you can now watch her performance here.

Clips of her renditions of ‘I’ve Seen It All’ and ‘Hyperballad’ have now been officially released on Coachella’s YouTube channel.

Initially, the set was scheduled to be livestreamed onto Coachella’s YouTube channel. However, in a controversial decision, both Björk and Frank Ocean’s performances were pulled from the schedule hours before they took to the stage.

The career-spanning set, which saw Björk perform with an orchestra conducted by Bjarni Frímann, prioritised “simplicity” – according to the Icelandic singer – but also enlisted over 800 drones as a visual aid for the crowd.

Check out ‘I’ve Seen It All’ and ‘Hyperballad’ below:

The set also included fan favourites such as ‘Isobel’ and ‘Joga’ and saw the drones create green, blue and red displays that matched each performance. She also performed ‘Pluto’ as her encore finale.

This year marked Björk’s third time appearing at the festival – following performances in 2002 and again in 2007. She is one of only nine acts who have headlined Coachella multiple times, and was the first woman to do so.

Björk’s Coachella 2023 setlist was:

‘Stonemilker’

‘Aurora’

‘Come to Me’

‘Lionsong’

‘I’ve Seen It All’

‘Freefall’

‘Hunter’

‘You’ve Been Flirting Again’

‘Isobel’

‘Jóga’

‘Quicksand’

‘Notget’

‘Hyperballad’

Encore:

‘Overture’

‘Pluto’

Following her appearance at Coachella, Björk is also gearing up for an upcoming European tour. Announced back in January, the European leg of the ‘Cornucopia’ tour will kick off in September and celebrates her two latest albums ‘Utopia’ (2017) and ‘Fossora’ (2022).

The Icelandic singer first premiered the show in New York, featuring a 50-person choir and the flute group Viibra.

Meanwhile, last month saw Björk team up with Shygirl for a new version of ‘Woe’. The track is taken from the deluxe edition of the artist’s debut album ‘Nymph’ – titled ‘Nymph_o’ – and contains the album’s original songs, alongside new remixes and guest features.

Discussing her newly-added lyrics to the track, Björk described the songs as “talking about both different amorous interests and fame,” and exploring how “suddenly everyone wants something from you and you should be thrilled, but you’re not.”