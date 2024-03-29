Watch official footage of Charli XCX’s PARTYGIRL Boiler Room 2024 set in full

The full official footage of Charli XCX’s ‘PARTYGIRL’ set at Boiler Room in February has been released – watch the video below.

Charli’s latest appearance at Boiler Room went down on February 22, and it saw her airing a number of new and unreleased tracks, as well as her latest single ‘Von Dutch’.

The set took place in a warehouse in Bushwick, New York, and it featured artists including Doss and Easyfun, before Charli played a set that also included classic hits like ‘Vroom Vroom’.

Watch the full set here:

Other performers on the night included Julia Fox and Addison Rae. A.G. Cook appeared, as did Charli’s fiancé, The 1975’s George Daniel.

This week, Charli announced a string of live shows for this summer, to support her upcoming album ‘Brat’. Some shows, including in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, will be live shows, while others, in London, Mexico City and Sao Paulo, will be DJ shows, under the title ‘PARTYGIRL’.

Charli XCX will play:

JUNE

01 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona ^

07 – London, England – Here at Outernet *

11 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center ^

12 – Chicago, IL – Radius ^

15 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall ^

19 – Mexico City, Mexico – LooLoo Studio *

22 – São Paulo, Brazil – Zig Club *

^ Live

* Partygirl

Her sixth album is expected to be released in the coming months, although no firm release date has been confirmed. After the Boiler Room set, she indicated that it will be immersed in dance music culture, writing: “i was born to make dance music…i came from the clubs..xcx6 is the album i’ve always wanted to make.”

Charli also recently released the remix of ‘Von Dutch’, the first teaser of ‘Brat’. The remix sees her team up with TikTok star Addison Rae and longtime collaborator A.G. Cook.

She spoke to NME at the BRITs, calling her upcoming album “kind of bitchy and gossipy and hardcore and very club feeling. It’s definitely one for the girls who like to party and sweat and rave.”

Charli added: “I feel good about the music. Every artist says this about their new record but I really do feel like this is my best music [yet]. I’m super excited.”

The singer has also revealed that the album will include a tribute to SOPHIE, the visionary producer who died aged 34 in January 2021 in a tragic accident in Athens.

“She believed in me in ways that I didn’t believe [in] myself,” Charli has said. “But I felt like I would never be interesting enough to operate in her world outside of the studio, which was the safe space where we could connect and bond over music.

“I didn’t feel like I was magical enough for this unbelievably magic person. And that makes me ashamed now I don’t have the opportunity to experience that anymore, because she’s gone. I feel ashamed for being a coward. It’s hard to write about. I’m sad for myself that I didn’t experience all this person had to offer.”