Watch the official trailer for Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Western Stars’ movie

The Boss performs the record in a historic barn with a full band and orchestra

A trailer for the companion movie to Bruce Springsteen’s latest album, ‘Western Stars’, is out now.

Last month, The Boss revealed that the film would feature a live performance of the record “from start to finish”. He explained, “We knew we weren’t going to tour, so I was looking for a way to get some of the music live to the audience.”

The new trailer, released Monday (August 19), shows some scenes of that live performance, with a full band and live orchestra, “in a hundred-year-old barn filled with the best kinds of ghosts and spirits,” according to Springsteen’s voiceover.

But it also strikes more reflective and vulnerable note with footage of the legend in his youth, alongside present-day scenes of Springsteen gazing into nature, going on a drive and looking through old notebooks. “I’ve spent 35 years trying to let go of the more destructive parts of my character,” he says soberly. “And I still have days when I struggle with it.” Watch the trailer below:

The film, also titled Western Stars, was recently acquired by Warner Bros. It was co-directed by Springsteen and his longtime collaborator Thom Zimny, who also directed the Netflix film version of Springsteen on Broadway. It will be released in October, as the trailer notes, after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, which runs from September 5-15.

Springsteen is also involved with another recent cinematic venture: Blinded By The Light, a comedy-drama about a teenager whose life is changed after he discovers Springsteen’s music. The soundtrack features The Boss’ music, including a previously unreleased song ‘I’ll Stand By You’, which Springsteen had originally written with a Harry Potter film in mind.