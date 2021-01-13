Watch Offset preview a snippet of new music

Offset has teased a snippet of new music on social media – you can check out the clip below.

The Migos rapper, who released his debut solo album ‘Father Of 4’ in 2019, shared black-and-white footage of himself listening to a new track while sitting in front of his excessive sneaker collection.

Offset raps in the preview (via Our Generation Music): “He stankin’, somebody shitted/ He a demon at heart, so he with it/ He gon’ pop till the Percocet kill him/ Gotta pay me five mill that’s the minimum“.

It’s unclear as to whether the song is for inclusion on a new solo project, or will appear on Migos’ delayed fourth studio record.

The follow-up to the hip hop trio’s third album, ‘Culture II’, was initially expected to arrive early last year, but was delayed due to disruptions caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking last month, however, Quavo confirmed that Migos were “done with the album” but were “just waiting on 2021 so everything can crank up”.

“We don’t wanna drop it right now,” he explained. “We want the commotion, we want to move, we want to be outside. We want to drop it and go on tour. We want to have an album listening and have people in the thang and really hearing the album.”

‘Culture II’ boasted guest appearances from Cardi B, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz and more.

In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Migos are firing on all cylinders here, their new record a lush, chaotic patchwork that pops with primary colours. The fab three have done it again.”