Bring Me The Horizon have shared some new music from the studio in a new video – you can watch it below.

In the clip, frontman Oli Sykes can be seen laying down some heavy vocals on the track. Sykes has previously hinted at a return to the group’s earlier metal-core sound, saying in a video: “The guttural is back. 2020 is the year of the guttural.”

Labelled as 08BMTHS2-just sum screams-.mp4., the eight-minute-long clip was uploaded to their YouTube page yesterday (June 18). You can watch it below.

Earlier this month (June 8), Sykes announced that the band were delaying the release of their latest single due to ongoing worldwide protests for racial equality.

Last month, the band revealed that a new single called ‘Parasite Eve’ would be coming in early June after they dropped a video previewing the single.

However, Sykes said that the band would not be releasing new music as planned, as they do not feel comfortable doing so during protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, an African-American, died in Minneapolis on May 25 after white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Sykes said in an Instagram post: “Some of you know we were planning on releasing a new track this week. But with the incredible movement that is taking place currently, we don’t feel comfortable releasing & promoting anything that takes the focus off what’s important right now.

“I KNOW you will all understand because we have the best fans in the world & I promise you we won’t make you wait too long & the good news is more music will be coming soon after P.E too. But for now, keep fighting the good fight & stay tuned.”

The five-piece have been working on the follow-up to 2019 album ‘Amo’ during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown – a project that is set to follow directly on from their December-released ‘Music To Listen To…’ EP.