Watch Oliver Anthony perform with Papa Roach and Shinedown

Viral sensation Oliver Anthony performed in a car park with Papa Roach and Shinedown at the rain-affected Blue Ridge Rock Festival this weekend – see what went down below.

Sets from the likes of Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Evanescence were cancelled at the huge Virginia-based festival this weekend, with the event cancelled early due to storms.

On the Saturday of the festival (September 9), which was washed out by rain, ‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’ singer Anthony joined Papa Roach and Shinedown in the festival’s car park to play an acoustic set.

See footage from that performance below.

Thank you for sticking around with us despite the rain and @BlueRidgeRock getting canceled! Thank you @TheBrentSmith from @Shinedown for pulling this idea together last minute for the fans and to @AintGottaDollar for joining us

🫶🏼🪳 pic.twitter.com/nehTCQiux4 — Papa Roach (@paparoach) September 10, 2023

During the event, the festival told fans: “With heavy hearts, due to this weekend’s continued severe weather, we must announce the cancellation of the final days of Blue Ridge Rock Festival. Your safety and well-being are our foremost concerns. We understand the disappointment this brings, and we share immensely in your sadness. Please know that this decision was made with the utmost consideration for everyone involved and our focus now is on supporting those of you still on-site.

“We are working diligently to provide refund details and will share that information early this week when business re-opens. In the meantime, we encourage you to stay safe and take care of each other. This has been an agonizing turn of events for what was to be such a special weekend. There will be more much that we unveil over the next few days. Rest assured, we will take care of you despite these difficult circumstances. Thank you for everything. With heartfelt gratitude, Blue Ridge Rock Festival.”

Oliver Anthony’s viral hit ‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’ was released on August 8, and has since hit Number One on the iTunes Country Charts, soared to the top spot on Apple Music’s Global Music Charts, and racked up over 32million views on YouTube.