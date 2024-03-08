Watch Olivia Dean’s exclusive DHL FAST-TRACK documentary

In partnership with DHL



Olivia Dean and DHL FAST-TRACK have unveiled a new mini-documentary, charting the BRIT-nominated artist’s recent journey to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The 25-year-old and DHL FAST-TRACK announced their partnership last month. The collaboration saw Dean join DHL in Rio de Janeiro, where she reunited with Vivendo Um Sonho Surf (VUSS), a community-focused surf school in the city’s Rocinha favela.

Alongside spending time with the children of VUSS, Dean performed tracks from her 2023 debut album ‘Messy’ at an intimate show delivered by DHL at the Fundição Progresso venue in the city’s renowned music district. You can watch highlights from the set in the mini-documentary below.

Both Dean and DHL share a passion for the Brazilian surf community, with the latter having partnered with the Brazilian life-saving society, SOBRASA, since 2021. DHL FAST-TRACK’s Latin American debut further supported this line of work, as well as connecting a local audience with Dean’s music.

“VUSS is such a great organisation. It helps all the local kids – who are living in quite a stressful place to grow up – get into surfing,” Dean told NME in February. “They hang out on the beach together, teach them patience and do mentoring. DHL were able to provide the surf school with some much-needed equipment, including beach umbrellas, rash vests, and a surfboard trolley.”

She added: “DHL have an existing relationship with the surf community in Brazil through their work with local NGO SOBRASA, who also joined us to provide lifeguard coaching for the kids. It’s been a really beautiful combo. I feel really grateful that DHL were able to help us help the school, and also help me to go there again to perform a gig.”

You can read more about Dean’s partnership with DHL FAST-TRACK and VUSS here.