Watch Olivia Rodrigo and Dr Anthony Fauci read fan tweets to promote COVID vaccinations

A sweet video featuring US chief of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci, and pop-singer Olivia Rodrigo has been released to promote COVID vaccinations.

The clip was filmed during Rodrigo’s recent visit to the White House, as part of an initiative to encourage young people to go and get vaccinated. The video sees Rodrigo and Fauci read out some pun-filled tweets from their respective fans, all related to vaccines.

“Olivia RodriGo to the vaccine clinic,” read one, to which Rodrigo added, “All the funny puns, as long as you’re getting vaccinated. That’s great, whatever it takes”.

“I just got my first dose of the fauci ouchie,” said another tweet, eliciting laughs from the pair.

Watch the cute and informative exchange below.

That same day, Rodrigo joined President Joe Biden and Fauci in the Brady Press Briefing Room.

“It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site,” she said.

Biden announced her visit over Twitter, sharing “Olivia Rodrigo is stopping by the White House today with a clear message to young people: get vaccinated. It’s the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from the dangerous new COVID-19 variants.”

Rodrigo released her debut album ‘Sour’ earlier this year, earning her worldwide fame. The record featured singles ‘Deja Vu’, ‘Good 4 U’ and her breakout song ‘Drivers License’, which spent eight consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

NME awarded the album four stars in a review, saying “pop’s brightest new thing proves she’s not just a flash-in-the-pan, but a multidimensional artist who’s in it for the long haul”.