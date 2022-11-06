Watch Olivia Rodrigo cover Carly Simon’s ‘You’re So Vain’

Olivia Rodrigo has covered Carly Simon’s iconic 1972 single ‘You’re So Vain’ as part of the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony – check out footage below.

Simon was inducted into the Hall Of Fame last night (November 5) alongside Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Eurythmics Judas Priest and Pat Benatar.

However, Simon was unable to make the Los Angeles ceremony so Rodrigo took to the stage to honour the singer-songwriter with a performance of ‘You’re So Vain’.

The show will be broadcast later this month (November 19) but you can check out fan-shot footage below.

Ahead of Rodrigo’s performance, a video tribute to Simon was broadcast which featured Taylor Swift calling ‘You’re So Vain’ “the best song that’s ever been written. That is the direct way anyone has ever addressed a breakup, it’s amazing.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Simon was unable to attend the ceremony due to a “personal tragedy” but in a statement read by singer Sara Bareilles, Simon said she was “humbled, shocked, proud, overachieved and underqualified and singularly grateful,” to being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Earlier this year, Rodrigo helped induct Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

“My life was completely changed,” Rodrigo said about Morissette’s 1995 album ‘Jagged Little Pill. “Alanis’ songwriting was unlike anything I’d ever heard before and I haven’t heard anything quite like it since. And that voice – fierce and tender and sometimes funny and playful. I became hooked for life.” The pair also performed Morissette’s ‘You Oughta Know’.

Back in August, Billy Joel brought Olivia Rodrigo out during his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York to perform two songs together – Rodrigo’s ‘Deja Vu’, and Joel’s ‘Uptown Girl’. That same month, Rodrigo seemingly confirmed she was back in the studio working on the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Sour‘.