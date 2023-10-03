Watch Olivia Rodrigo cover Noah Kahan’s ‘Stick Season’ in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge

Olivia Rodrigo has covered Noah Kahan’s ‘Stick Season’ as part of her BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance.

The pop singer was the first to perform as part of the station’s Live Lounge month which will see the program air a new performance every Monday through Thursday for the entirety of October.

Rodrigo took over yesterday (October 2) and played four songs against a purple, tattered haunted house-inspired backdrop at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Advertisement

The setlist for her live lounge included her viral sensation ‘Drivers License‘, ‘Vampire‘, ‘Get Him Back‘ and, keeping with the tradition to perform a cover, she played a rendition of Kahan’s ‘Stick Season’.

Speaking of the return of Live Lounge Month in a press release, BBC Radio 1 hosts Rickie, Melvin and Charlie said: “We are so excited that Live Lounge Month is back and we promise this year is bigger and better than ever!! We have some of the world’s greatest Pop Stars, debut performances, and listener’s favourite artists all ready to step into the world-famous Live Lounge.”

The next artists to take over the lounge this week will be Troye Sivan on October 3, Jorja Smith on October 4 and Madison Beer on October 5. Each performance will take place at 12pm BST.

All performances from Live Lounge Month can be heard live on Radio 1 and BBC Sounds, and will be available to watch on demand on Radio 1’s BBC iPlayer and YouTube channels.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo’s second album ‘Guts’ earned a five star review from NME, which praised the artist as a “pop sensation” who “secures her place as a generational talent”.

Advertisement

In other news, the pop singer recently teamed up with Sheryl Crow for a performance of the latter’s 1996 hit ‘If It Makes You Happy’.

The pop sensation and the veteran singer-songwriter duetted on the lead single from Crow’s self-titled second album at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe [via Consequence].

Rodrigo also recently shared her three favourite tracks from her new album ‘Guts’.

The pop star released her second album earlier this month, which includes singles ‘Bad Idea Right?’ and ‘Vampire’.