Watch Olivia Rodrigo duet with Alanis Morissette on ‘You Oughta Know’ in Los Angeles

Olivia Rodrigo has covered Alanis Morissette‘s 1995 hit ‘You Oughta Know’ at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, joined on-stage by Morissette herself to perform the song.

The performance took place last night (May 24), marking the first of two nights Rodrigo was slated to appear at the venue as part of her ongoing ‘Sour’ tour. It marked the fourth cover added to the tour setlist, following Veruca Salt‘s ‘Seether’, Avril Lavigne‘s ‘Complicated’ and No Doubt‘s ‘Just A Girl’. This also marks the second time Rodrigo has performed a cover with the original artist, with Lavigne joining her on-stage in Toronto.

Watch footage of the performance below:

Alanis Morissette joins Olivia Rodrigo on stage in L.A. to perform “You Oughta Know.” #sourtour pic.twitter.com/PR5WU3CcqO — Variety (@Variety) May 25, 2022

Advertisement

ALANIS MORISSETTE AND OLIVIA RODRIGO. pic.twitter.com/VPmQDhgdYK — brianna (@bribrisimps) May 25, 2022

Although this marked the first time Rodrigo and Morissette have appeared on-stage together, the two had a pre-existing relationship. The singers were paired together in October 2021 for a Rolling Stone podcast feature, in which they interviewed one another about songwriting and beginning their careers as child stars. Morissette recently reaffirmed her kinship with Rodrigo during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show – noting that she intends to make the young singer a “tour survival kit”.

Rodrigo recently celebrated a year since the release of her debut album ‘Sour’, where she thanked “everyone who has embraced my 17 year old lamentations and forever changed my life in the process”.

Advertisement

Morissette, meanwhile, recently announced the release of her first album of meditation music entitled ‘The Storm Before The Calm’. It is set for release next month, ahead of Morissette resuming her world tour belatedly commemorating her 1995 album ‘Jagged Little Pill’.