Watch Olivia Rodrigo kick off her huge ‘Guts’ world tour in California

Olivia Rodrigo played the first date of her 2024 ‘Guts’ world tour in Palm Springs, California last night (February 23) – see footage, images and the full setlist below.

The pop star performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the 11,000-capacity Acrisure Arena venue alongside her live band and backing dancers.

To open the gig, Rodrigo screened an atmospheric black-and-white video of herself running down a hallway. The visuals then turned purple, revealing a close-up of the singer’s hand knocking on a door before her band kicked into a raucous rendition of ‘Bad Idea, Right?’.

Next up, Rodrigo performed ‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’ and ‘Vampire’ from her 2023 second album ‘Guts’ ahead of outings for ‘Traitor’ and ‘Drivers License’ from her 2021 debut ‘Sour’.

The concert was split into four acts, with the third part seeing Rodrigo take flight on a giant moon while surrounded by stars in the night sky. She gave ‘Guts’ ballad ‘Logical’ its live debut as part of this segment, and remained on the prop for an emotional version of ‘Enough For You’.

In the next act, the singer played ‘Obsessed’ – a bonus track that features on some extended editions of ‘Guts’ – for the very first time.

She ended the main set with ‘All-American Bitch’ before returning to the stage for a two-song encore made up of ‘Good 4 U’ and ‘Get Him Back!’. The latter included a choreographed group dance routine, a confetti cannon and a heavy extended outro.

Elsewhere, ‘Love Is Embarrassing’ contained elements of Toni Basil’s ’80s hit ‘Mickey’ as well as a dance break outro. ‘Teenage Dream’, meanwhile, saw Rodrigo perform on the piano as home video footage of herself as a child played out on the big screen.

You can check out a selection of videos and photos from the show here:

Olivia Rodrigo for night one of her GUTS World Tour in Palm Springs. pic.twitter.com/QsPa0FuEVk — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 24, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo performing at her sold-out ‘GUTS World Tour’ show in Palm Springs. pic.twitter.com/iovuduVf6v — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) February 24, 2024

GENTE! Novo vídeo de Olivia Rodrigo performando “obsessed” na GUTS World Tour, em Palm Springs. 🫦❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/hxAGAFt9Kx — Update Olivia Brasil (@updateoliviabr) February 24, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo has officially taken the stage and kicked off ‘GUTS Tour’ in Palm Springs! #GUTSTourPalmSprings #GUTSWorldTour pic.twitter.com/lHB0Gk8xNT — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) February 24, 2024

🎤 | Olivia cantando "brutal" durante el GUTS world tour de Palm Springs! pic.twitter.com/QZljxKsgYI — Olivia Rodrigo Spain (@OliviaRodrigoSP) February 24, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo opens with “bad idea right?“ at the #GUTSWorldTour in Palm Springs.#GUTSTourPalmSprings pic.twitter.com/uA0tSCWBPy — or2 era (@or2era) February 24, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo played:

ACT I

‘Bad Idea, Right?’

‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’

‘Vampire’

‘Traitor’

‘Drivers License’

‘Teenage Dream’

ACT II

‘Pretty Isn’t Prety’

‘Love Is Embarrassing’

‘Making The Bed’

ACT III

‘Logical’ (live debut)

‘Enough For You’

‘Lacy’

‘Jealousy, Jealousy’

‘Happier’

‘Favorite Crime’

‘Déjà Vu’

‘The Grudge’

ACT IV

‘Brutal’

‘Obsessed’ (live debut)

‘All-American Bitch’

ENCORE

‘Good 4 U’

‘Get Him Back!’

Rodrigo’s 2024 ‘Guts’ world tour is currently due to run until mid-August, with many more dates scheduled across North America ahead of stop-offs in the UK, Ireland and Europe later this year. The UK leg features four nights at The O2 in London.

You can find any remaining tickets here (UK/Ireland) and here (North America).

Rodrigo previously explained that she had written her second album ‘Guts’ “with a tour in mind”, adding: “[…] I think they’re all songs I wanted people to be able to scream in a crowd. Hopefully, that’s what’s achieved.”

In other news, Olivia Rodrigo is nominated in two categories at the BRIT Awards 2024: International Song Of The Year (‘Vampire’) and International Artist Of The Year. This year’s ceremony will take place at The O2 in London next Saturday (March 2).