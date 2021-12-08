Watch Olivia Rodrigo perform her Tiny Desk (Home) Concert from a DMV

Olivia Rodrigo has shared a performance as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series.

Filmed at a DMV (a nod to breakout debut single ‘Drivers License’), the performance sees Rodrigo and her band play four cuts from debut album ‘Sour’, opening with an acoustic rendition of ‘Good 4 U’.

Rodrigo also played album cuts ‘Traitor’ and ‘Deja Vu’, with a version of ‘Drivers License’ in between that saw the singer-songwriter performing solo, singing and playing keyboard.

Watch Rodrigo’s Tiny Desk below:

Earlier this week, Rodrigo announced a massive UK, European and North American tour in support of ‘Sour’ for 2022. The run of dates is set to kick off in April before wrapping up in July, with support on select dates from Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen.

Last month (November 23), Rodrigo was nominated for seven Grammy awards for ‘Sour’ and a number of its singles, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

In a four-star review of ‘Sour’, NME said that with the record, “pop’s brightest new thing proves she’s not just a flash-in-the-pan, but a multidimensional artist who’s in it for the long haul.”