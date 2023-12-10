Watch Olivia Rodrigo wreck the stage and smear cake on her face on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Olivia Rodrigo has returned to Saturday Night Live to deliver two stunning performances including a cake-smashing affair – watch the footage below.

The popstar made her debut SNL appearance in 2021, where she played ‘Drivers License’ and ‘good 4 u’. After being announced as one of the final musical guests of 2023 alongside Billie Eilish, Rodrigo has now returned to Studio 8H in an episode that featured Adam Driver as the host.

Rodrigo first performed a stripped-back version of her new hit ‘vampire’, taken off her sophomore album ‘GUTS‘. Accompanied only by a grand piano, Rodrigo gave ‘vampire’ a more heartbroken, intimate rendition.

But it was ‘all-american bitch’ where the Filipino-American singer went all out. Sat at a tea party, Rodrigo gradually trashes the SNL stage and dances on the table as she sings the song. Just as ‘all-american bitch’ reaches its screaming climax, Rodrigo smeared blood-red cake all over her face, ending the performance by cheekily sticking her tongue out at the camera. Watch the moment below:

NME praised ‘GUTS’ in a five-star review, saying: “In the orbit of her urgent and riotous second album, the 20-year-old turns her own vulnerabilities into a rallying cry: here, she’s a songwriter of control, diving headfirst into the collective female experience while also pursuing adventure, desire and relief.”

The album also landed in the number two spot of our Best 50 Albums of 2023 – see the full list here.

In recent Olivia Rodrigo news, the singer was honoured with Variety‘s Storyteller of the Year Award. In her acceptance speech, she spoke about the “pressure” of writing ‘GUTS’.

“I had so many voices in my head and I felt so much pressure to please everyone with the music I was making,” she said. She then “jokingly” called these doubts “‘the dread,’ like a horror movie.”

“I found that just simply showing up to create something everyday, even if I didn’t feel extremely inspired, was what pulled me out of that dread and made me start to get really excited about the music I was making,” she continued.