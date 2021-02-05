Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s debut TV performance of ‘Drivers License’ on ‘Fallon’

Olivia Rodrigo has taken to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to give her debut television performance of her runaway hit ‘Drivers License’.

Rodrigo performed the song playing the piano under a rotating spotlight, accompanied by a string section, giving the song a more orchestral feel than the original.

Rodrigo’s Fallon appearance marks her first public performance of the song since its release early last month. Watch it below:

‘Drivers License’ was an almost instant success upon its release, going on to break numerous Spotify streaming records. It currently holds the record for most streams of a song in a single week on the platform (over 80million) as well as the record for most single-day streams by a non-holiday song.

Speaking to NME about the song’s success, Rodrigo said, “I mean, that is just everything… All the recognition the song has got is beyond my wildest dreams.”

“Taylor Swift – is my songwriting idol and I wouldn’t be half of the woman and a songwriter I am today without her – reached out and was so supportive of the song,” she continued.

“I just found out the other day that Lorde likes it, Halsey likes it, all of these people that I have grown up listening to are saying they’re liking the song.”

The song still sits atop both the UK and US charts, and was recently given a stripped-back cover by Yungblud.