Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s video for new single ‘good 4 u’

Olivia Rodrigo has shared a new song and video – watch and listen to ‘good 4 u’ below.

The track is the third preview of the ‘Drivers License’ singer’s imminent debut album ‘SOUR’, which arrives next week (May 21).

In a new NME cover feature, Rodrigo spoke of the inspiration behind the new song, saying: “We wanted to take an early 2000s pop-punk song and sort of twist it and find a way to make it 2021. I hope people are surprised.

She added: “I love pop-punk music; I love grunge music; I love country music and folk music. I think, honestly, you can see little influences of all of those genres in my album. And I didn’t want to make an entire record that sounded like ‘Drivers License’. There’s no fun in that for me – and probably not for listeners, either.”

Watch the ‘good 4 u’ video below.

Ahead of the release of debut album ‘SOUR’, Rodrigo has shared ‘good 4 u’ following record-breaking debut single ‘Drivers License’ and second preview ‘Deja Vu’.

The singer made her live debut at last night’s BRIT Awards in London, performing ‘Drivers License’, and will follow it up this weekend as musical guest on the next episode of Saturday Night Live.

Soon after its release, ‘Drivers License’ became the biggest song in the UK of 2021 thus far. Rodrigo’s debut single debuted at Number 1 and remained in the top spot for nine weeks beginning in January – this makes it the longest-running No. 1 debut single since Gnarls Barkley‘s ‘Crazy’ in 2006.

Elsewhere in her NME cover interview, Rodrigo spoke of her love for her idol, Taylor Swift. “I’ve always looked up to Taylor since I was literally five years old,” Rodrigo told NME. “Obviously I think she’s the best songwriter of all time, but she’s so business-savvy and she really cares about her career in that regard too – that’s been really inspiring for me to watch somebody take control of their career and their life like that.”