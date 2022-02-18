Watch Olympic ice skater Alexandra Trusova skate to The Stooges’ ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’

Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova performed a routine to a cover of The Stooges’ ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ while competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics this week.

The 17-year-old athlete selected the rendition of the 1969 song (which was the Iggy Pop-led band’s debut single) that was recorded by John McCrea for the soundtrack to last year’s Cruella film.

Trusova skated to the sounds of ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ during her free skate program at the Winter Olympics yesterday (February 17).

Advertisement

Despite finishing top of the free skate standings, Trusova missed out on the overall gold medal after finishing fourth in Tuesday’s short program (February 15). She ended up picking up the silver medal, with Anna Shcherbakova winning the gold.

Russian skater Trusova performing to Iggy & the Stooges “I Wanna Be Your Dog” pic.twitter.com/kNC3yPWaVz — Steve Kiviat (@SteveKiviat) February 18, 2022

After she missed out on gold by 4.22 points, Trusova was heard to say (via Reuters): “Everyone has a gold medal, everyone, but not me. I hate skating. I hate it. I hate this sport. I will never skate again. Never. It’s impossible. That’s now how it should be.”

In a subsequent press conference, Trusova said that after her routine she “wanted to cry, so I cried. I’ve been three weeks alone without my mom, my dogs. So I cry.”

This year’s Winter Olympics has also seen the US figure skating team perform to a Daft Punk medley, while Elton John congratulated Nathan Chen after his gold medal-winning routine was soundtracked to a selection of John’s songs.