Watch Open Mike Eagle’s moving freestyle in tribute to MF DOOM

Rapper and comedian Open Mike Eagle has shared a moving freestyle tribute in to the late MF DOOM, titled ‘for DOOM’.

In his performance over a beat produced by Illingsworth, Open Mike Eagle reflects on his collaborations with DOOM, his reaction upon first hearing about his passing, his iconic Marvel-inspired mask and more.

“Got two songs with you, but only spoke to a go-between/Was still proud as fuck to reach ground zero/’Cos who the fuck ever gets to rock with their heroes?” Open Mike Eagle raps – in reference to his two collaborative songs with DOOM, ‘Phantoms’ and ‘Police Myself’.

Watch the full clip below:

According to his wife Jasmine, DOOM – real name Daniel Dumile – died on October 31. She confirmed his passing on December 31 on Instagram.

Since the announcement of his passing on New Year’s Eve, tributes to the legendary rapper and producer have poured out across the internet. Lupe Fiasco, Flying Lotus, Thom Yorke, Busta Rhymes, Jay Electronica, El-P and many more have since paid respect to DOOM’s legacy.

In his tribute to MF DOOM, Busta Rhymes said it had “taken [him] days” to come to terms with the news.

“I’m completely fucked up by the loss of this God MC & incredible human being!! Over 30 years of friendship & brotherhood almighty!! I wanted to believe this was another elaborate scheme by the great Whodini MF DOOM himself but this time I have received the confirmations that it wasn’t,” he wrote on Instagram.

Flying Lotus also revealed on Twitter that he had been working on an EP with DOOM before his passing.

“I hate to say this but we were actually working on an EP,” he wrote. “There were more songs that I haven’t even heard.”

Recently, an MF DOOM fan shared a pair of clips from an unofficial GameBoy game prototype they were working on that featured the late rapper and producer.

In the clips, an animated DOOM is seen walking around his studio and exploring the local area, complete with a cameo from Madlib’s Quasimoto.

“Some of you may remember me working on an unofficial DOOM GameBoy game earlier this year,” game creator CHAFOMON wrote on Twitter.

“I’d ended up scrapping the idea due to the obvious licensing issues I would have encountered, but now is probably as good of a time as ever to share the bit of prototype I did get done…”