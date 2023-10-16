Watch Operation Ivy’s Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels play ‘Take Warning’ at Terry Hall tribute in LA

Operation Ivy‘s Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels came together to perform ‘Take Warning’ at Terry Hall‘s tribute show.

The backyard tribute show for The Specials‘ lead vocalist – who passed away last year aged 63 – took place on the night of Saturday, October 14 in Los Angeles. Armstrong and Micheals reunited and were backed by members of The Specials to play ‘Take Warning’ from their 1989 LP ‘Energy’.

Other appearances were made by The Specials’ Lynval Golding and Horace Panter, Fishbone, No Doubt’s Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young, L7’s Donita Sparks, the Go-Go’s’ Jane Wiedlin, Tom Morello and more.

Last year, the duo reunited for an event that took place at the Music Rock N’ Roll Carnival in Los Angeles and performed one of Operation Ivy’s signature songs, ‘Sound System’. They were backed up by The Interrupters.

That particular performance came after Michaels spoke out about the prospect of Operation Ivy reuniting last month, saying that he “wouldn’t object to it”.

The band from Berkeley, California – who comprise of singer Michaels, drummer Dave Mello, Rancid‘s Armstrong and Matt ‘McCall’ Freeman – were only active between 1987 and 1989, releasing just the one studio album during their time together. This was 1989’s ‘Energy’.

However, Operation Ivy’s music endured since their split, with Green Day regularly covering the band’s track ‘Knowledge’ during their live shows (and often inviting members of the crowd on stage to play the song) and Against Me!‘s Laura Jane Grace launching a petition in 2020 calling for an Operation Ivy reunion at Riot Fest.