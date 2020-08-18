Orville Peck and Shania Twain performed their new collaboration ‘Legends Never Die’ on US television last night (August 17) – watch the Fallon performance below.

The new collaboration arrived last week as part of Orville Peck’s new EP, ‘Show Pony’, which follows his 2019 debut album, ‘Pony’.

“I cannot thank Shania enough for being part of this,” Peck said about the new song upon its arrival. “She has always been a hero of mine and her music made me feel so empowered growing up.

“As cliché as it sounds, recording with her and getting to get up on stage and sing with her in Nashville is a dream come true. No words really.”

Watch the Fallon performance of ‘Legends Never Die’, which took place in an empty bar, below.

In a four-star review of ‘Show Pony’, NME said the EP was led by its “razzle-dazzle duet” with Twain.

“Perhaps his most pop-leaning track so far, it eskews plugging into the dimly lit world he usually favours. Instead, ‘Legends Never Die’ is a full-on stadium country belter with a knowing wink to both artists’ LGBTQ+ fanbases – “you got nothing if you ain’t got pride,” their voices meet to croon.”

Elsewhere in the review, NME wrote: “There are many marvellous things about Orville Peck’s new six track EP, ‘Show Pony’, which shimmers as brightly as a cowboy’s pair of freshly polished spurs.

“Doomy and delicious, Peck’s powerful retelling doesn’t just let his stupidly good vocals shine, but also his innate showmanship. Someone cast this man in a movie already. Zorro: The Nashville Years, anyone?”