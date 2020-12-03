Watch Orville Peck’s new mini-documentary ‘The Orville Peck Story’

Orville Peck has shared a new mini-documentary titled The Orville Peck Story – watch below.

The masked Canadian artist, who released his ‘Show Pony’ EP this summer, posted the near-seven-minute film to YouTube yesterday (December 2).

Sponsored by Honda-Stage, the film finds Peck “reflecting on his early love for the stage, the influence of his idols and his approach to country music stardom”, according to an official description.

“I just wanted to be a country and western star,” the musician says at the start of the film. “To me, that is somebody like Dolly Parton. That is somebody like Johnny Cash. Somebody that isn’t just writing a song and it ends with that.”

The Orville Peck Story, directed by Alfred Marroquín, is split into three chapters – ‘Essentially The Truth’, ‘Creating Those Worlds’, ‘The Irony Of What I Do’ – and intersperses new interview clips with archival footage.

Towards the end, we hear Peck stress the importance of “storytelling” within country music. “I tell my stories and I think they resonate with people because, at the end of the day, we all share the same story,” he says.

In a four-star review of ‘Show Pony’, NME said that the EP was led by its “razzle-dazzle duet” with Shania Twain.

“Perhaps his most pop-leaning track so far, it eschews plugging into the dimly lit world he usually favours. Instead, ‘Legends Never Die’ is a full-on stadium country belter with a knowing wink to both artists’ LGBTQ+ fanbases – “you got nothing if you ain’t got pride,” their voices meet to croon.”