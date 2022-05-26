Watch over 1,000 musicians pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins with ‘My Hero’ performance

Over the weekend, Rockin’1000 – a group of over a thousand musicians, primarily from Italy, who perform rock covers live – paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during their concert in Paris.

A group of musicians originally assembled under the Rockin’1000 banner in July 2015, specifically to encourage the Foo Fighters to visit the Italian town of Cesena, by staging a viral performance of ‘Learn To Fly’.

They’ve since continued to stage live performances, performing thousand-strong covers of classic rock songs. They did just that at their latest concert – their first in nearly three years – playing a 21-song set to the 50,000-strong audience at the Stade de France in Paris. The set featured songs by Rage Against The Machine, Pink Floyd, The Who, The White Stripes and more.

Included among the set was an epic tribute to Hawkins, with the group performing a cover of the Foo Fighters’ ‘The Colour And The Shape’ favourite ‘My Hero’. “One thousand musicians dedicating this song to one drummer: Taylor Hawkins,” reads the video’s description. Watch that below:

Hawkins died, aged 50, in March of this year. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” read a statement from his bandmates at the time.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Since news of Hawkins’ passing emerged, many artists have honoured the drummer’s legacy live by dedicating performances to him. That’s included Coldplay, Liam Gallagher, Stereophonics, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pearl Jam, just to name a few.