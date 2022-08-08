Watch Ozzy Osbourne’s surprise performance at the Commonwealth Games

Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance at this year’s Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. Watch a clip of the performance below.

The Black Sabbath frontman had previously shared his desire to attend this year’s event in his hometown of Birmingham. It was believed that he would not be able to attend due to currently recovering from an operation last month.

Taking to Instagram last week, he shared footage of ‘Paranoid’ being played out on the BBC over footage of the Games. “This was played at the end of today’s #CommonwealthGames. I really wish I could have been there with you all. Just amazing for Birmingham!” he wrote.

Advertisement

Tonight (August 8), Osbourne made it to the games, however, performing ‘Paranoid’ with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Tommy Clufetos and bassist Adam Wakeman.

“I love you, Birmingham – it’s good to be back!” he said before the closing set.

Later, Osbourne took to Instagram again, this time sharing a clip from the performance. “What a way to bring it all to an end!” he said, adding: “Thank you, Birmingham. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

The surprise performance comes after Iommi and saxophonist Soweto Kinch led a dream sequence entitled ‘Hear My Voice’, based on the title track from 2020 film Trial Of The Chicago Seven, re-imagined by Birmingham-born R&B vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambimi at the event’s opening ceremony.

Specific details of Ozzy’s recent medical procedure have not been confirmed, though he revealed in May that he was awaiting neck surgery as he “can’t walk properly these days” and needed to have physical therapy “every morning”.

Advertisement

Osbourne has suffered several bouts of illnesses and injuries related to accidents over the past few years. Back in January 2020, he confirmed he’d received a “challenging” diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease. He also contracted COVID-19 in April.

The star is currently scheduled to take his pandemic-delayed ‘No More Tours 2’ live show on the road in 2023.