Watch Pa Salieu and Mahalia dance on rooftops for ‘Energy’ music video

Taken from Salieu's debut mixtape which dropped on Friday

By Jackson Langford
Pa Salieu and Mahalia in the 'Energy' music video. CREDIT: YouTube/Pa Salieu

Pa Salieu dropped his debut mixtape last week, and now he’s delivered a heartfelt and joyful music video for his collaboration with Mahalia, ‘Energy’.

The music video, directed by Femi Ladi, opens with Salieu rapping to camera in black-and-white while various interactions happen around him. As Mahalia steps in to deliver her verse halfway through, the video turns to colour.

‘Energy’ is the closing track to Pa Salieu’s debut mixtape, ‘Send Them To Coventry’, which arrived last Friday (November 13).

In a four-star review, NME said the mixtape confirms him as UK’s next big rapper, saying, “‘Send Them To Coventry’ promises that Salieu is unbelievably gifted with a ceiling nowhere in sight.

“He carries the entire mixtape with his singular voice oscillating between conventional rap flows, dancehall toasts and ice-cold venomous lyrics.”

In an interview with NME earlier this year, Salieu spoke about what he hopes to achieve for himself with his music.

“I’m not coming from a good life,” he said.

“But my music will have [a] very big meaning… I see a better life for me and my family now. I can see that life can change now, I don’t feel so trapped. I can see the view over the horizon.”

