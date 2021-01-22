Watch Pa Salieu make his US TV debut on ‘Fallon’ with ‘Frontline’

Pa Salieu made his US TV debut yesterday (January 21) with a performance of his track ‘Frontline’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – check out the performance below.

The major TV appearance comes in the same month that the Coventry rapper was named at the top of the NME 100 – our top tips for which new and emerging artists look set to break through and make 2021 their own.

Salieu made his US TV bow last night with a performance of ‘Frontline’ on The Tonight Show, with the rapper delivering a powerful rendition of the ‘Send Them To Coventry’ track during his appearance on the Fallon-hosted show.

You can watch Pa Salieu play ‘Frontline’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.

Earlier this month Salieu was named as the winner of the BBC’s Sound of 2021 poll, beating the likes of Holly Humberstone, Alfie Templeman and Bree Runway to win this year’s prize.

“2020’s been sick. It’s just been a year of taking life in,” Salieu told the BBC about his recent success. “I’m excited for next year and what’s to come, and 2020 has given me the chance to see the light. The light’s there but I’m still in that tunnel.”

Salieu is set to embark on a UK tour in May – you can see his scheduled live dates below.

May

11 – Bristol, Thekla

12 – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

13 – Manchester, Gorilla

14 – Brighton, The Great Escape

17 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

19 – London, Village Underground

19 – Birmingham, Institute 2

21 – Coventry, Kasbah