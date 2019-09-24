Watch Pale Waves debut shimmering new song ‘Tomorrow’

"Give it one more try – won't you stay alive?"

Last night saw Pale Waves kick off their autumn 2019 at Barrowland in Glasgow, where they played new song ‘Tomorrow’ live for the first time.

The Dirty Hit band may be on the road for the victory lap of their acclaimed debut album ‘My Mind Makes Noises‘, but they already seem to be gearing up for the future.

Receiving its debut midway their headline Scottish gig, ‘Tomorrow’ is a propulsive pop-punk-tinged gem concerned with making sense of life after “growing up in a small town“.

“Cause there’s always tomorrow to get you by, get you by,” sings Heather Baron-Gracie in the blossoming chorus. “Tomorrow, won’t you stay alive? Give it one more try – won’t you stay alive?”

Pale Waves’ Glasgow setlist was:

Eighteen

Kiss

Red

Television Romance

The Tide

Tomorrow

New Year’s Eve

When Did I Lose It All?

My Obsession

Drive

Came In Close

Black

One More Time

Karl (I Wonder What It’s Like to Die)

Noises

There’s a Honey

As for further material, the band revealed earlier this summer that they’d been working on a new song with their Dirty Hit label mate and mentor, Matty Healy of The 1975.

The band’s Autumn UK tour continues with shows in Birmingham, London and Manchester – before they hit the road in support of Halsey on her UK arena run in 2020.