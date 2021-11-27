Watch Pale Waves’ ‘Fall To Pieces’ live performance video shot at London’s The Pool

Pale Waves have shared a live performance video of ‘Fall To Pieces’ from The Pool in London – see the footage below.

The song is taken from the Manchester band’s second album, ‘Who Am I?‘, which was released in February.

Lead singer Heather Baron-Gracie previously said of the song: “It’s easy to fall into the same patterns in a relationship, which can lead you to have the same argument over and over. ‘Fall To Pieces’ is about going through that constant cycle of arguing and then making up. It can be hard to break that pattern – sometimes you wonder if you ever will.”

Watch the performance video below.

The band confirmed in September that they had already begun work on the follow-up to ‘Who Am I?’

Since then, the group have shared various behind-the-scenes images from the studio.

Earlier this month Pale Waves revealed that they’ve written a new song inspired by Netflix’s Sex Education.

Taking to Twitter on November 12, Baron-Gracie posted a still from a Sex Education scene between Otis and Maeve (portrayed by Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey respectively).

“Wrote a song about their relationship and I guess it ended up on album 3,” she captioned the photo.

Wrote a song about their relationship and i guess it ended up on album 3 ☔️ pic.twitter.com/uWp2axTsBw — HBG (@HBARONGRACIE) November 12, 2021

The characters confessed their feelings for each other in season three of the coming-of-age comedy-drama, having experienced ups and downs in their complicated friendship from season one. However, fans were left guessing what’s next for the pair after Maeve moved to America in the finale.

Pale Waves embark on a UK and Ireland tour next year – see dates here.