Watch Pale Waves’ Heather Baron-Gracie give acoustic performance of ‘Change’

Pale Waves’ Heather Baron-Gracie has shared an acoustic performance of the band’s new single ‘Change’.

The frontwoman shared a video of her playing the track on her Instagram page earlier today (November 15).

Sat in front of a desk with candles glowing on top of it, Baron-Gracie performed the new song by herself on an acoustic guitar. The singer and guitarist shared no message with fans before or after the performance, turning the camera off when she was done.

Advertisement

Watch Baron-Gracie’s acoustic version of ‘Change’ below now.

Pale Waves announced details of their second album ‘Who Am I?’ last week (November 10), sharing the studio version of ‘Change’ at the same time. The Manchester group will release the follow-up to 2018’s ‘My Mind Makes Noises’ on February 12, 2021 via Dirty Hit.

According to a press release, ‘Who Am I?’ “acts as the Pale Waves manifesto – inspiring inclusivity, self-discovery, and the notion of being whoever the hell you want to be”. Its lyrics draw on frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie’s own experiences of depression, distraction, and feelings of darkness.

Advertisement

Last year, the band told NME their new material would go down a “pop-punk” route, while one track would resemble a Taylor Swift song.

“It’s a big chorus,” Baron-Gracie told NME last summer. “I’m excited to take it into the studio. It’s probably the best-sounding demo that we have as well. I mean, it could be a Taylor Swift song probably – the chorus.”