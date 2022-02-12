Watch Pale Waves perform new song ‘Jealousy’ as they kick off UK tour

Pale Waves kicked off their UK last night (February 11) in Bristol and during the show, the band performed new song ‘Jealousy’ – check it out below.
The UK tour was originally announced last year before the release of second album ‘Who Am I?’ and last night’s show was the first time Pale Waves had played a live gig since they supported Halsey at Manchester Arena in 2020.
The seventeen song set pulled equally from ‘Who Am I?’ and debut album ‘My Mind Makes Noises’ while tracks from debut EP ‘All The Things I Never Said’ were also aired.
They also debuted new track ‘Jealousy’ – a ‘90s inspired alt rock track with plenty of attitude. Check out footage below:
PALE WAVES NEW SONG pic.twitter.com/13ujLSW1MB
— Pale Waves Updates (@PaleWavesUpdate) February 11, 2022
Pale Waves also gave us a first play of a new song “Jealousy” pic.twitter.com/XpJJwatGrO
— Steve 🥌 (@Nintendoubt815) February 12, 2022
Vocalist Heather Baron-Gracie told fans a new song would be released in the next few weeks.
Pale Waves played:
‘Change’
‘Television Romance’
‘Eighteen’
‘Tomorrow’
‘Fall To Pieces’
“One More Time’
‘Wish You Were Here’
‘Kiss’
‘Odd Ones Out’
‘Jealousy’
‘Red’
‘My Obsession’
‘The Tide’
‘Noises’
‘Easy’
‘She’s My Religion’
‘There’s A Honey’
Earlier this year, Pale Waves confirmed that they had finished recording their third album and it will be released this year.
In September last year, the band revealed they were in the studio recording their new album by sharing some behind the scenes photos. One of which was a notebook containing the potential lyrics “Fragile as a feather, can’t afford to break. As I’m getting older, fear I’ll make the same mistakes. Broken around the edges.”
Baron-Gracie then went on to confirm the band had written a new song inspired by Netflix‘s Sex Education by posting a still from the show featuring Otis and Maeve (portrayed by Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey respectively). “Wrote a song about their relationship and I guess it ended up on album 3,” she captioned the photo.
Pale Waves tour the UK throughout February. Tickets are available here and dates can be seen below.
FEBRUARY 2022
11 – O2 Academy Bristol
12 – University Great Hall, Cardiff
13 – Rock City, Nottingham
14 – O2 Academy Birmingham
16 – O2 Academy Bournemouth
17 – O2 Academy Leeds
19 – Limelight, Belfast
20 – Academy, Dublin
21 – O2 Academy Glasgow
23 – O2 Academy Sheffield
25 – O2 Academy Leicester
26 – O2 Academy Oxford
28 – Roundhouse, London
MARCH 2022
1 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester