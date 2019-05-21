Watch Papa Roach cover The Prodigy’s ‘Firestarter’ in tribute to Keith Flint

"This one's for you, Keith"

Papa Roach have paid tribute to Keith Flint by covering ‘Firestarter’ during a festival appearance that The Prodigy were due to perform at.

The nu-metal veterans were booked to replace The Prodigy at this weekend’s Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, following the death of Flint back in March.

“This one’s for you, Keith,” said Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix, introducing their rendition of the rave-rock classic as the penultimate song in their set.

Earlier this month, an inquest into Keith Flint’s cause of death returned an open verdict.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Essex to pay tribute to the frontman during his funeral procession back in March. See footage below.

Before the conclusion of Flint’s inquest, the band shared a message to fans encouraging them to seek help if troubled by mental health.

“It has been a tough time for everyone over the last few weeks since Keef’s passing,” the band wrote on Instagram. “If you are struggling with depression, addiction or the impact of suicide, please do not suffer in silence.

“The Prodigy fully support the campaign to improve mental health for all and give it the respect it deserves. For professional advice in the UK please visit

www.mind.org.uk

www.thecalmzone.net

www.samaritans.org

“For local services around the world, please seek help here.”