Watch Paramore’s Hayley Williams give Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’ chill makeover

Paramore’s Hayley Williams gave Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’ a fresh makeover in a new cover version.

The musician was performing in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge earlier today (February 4) and selected Lipa’s recent single as her cover for her short set.

Before playing the track with her backing band, Williams told presenter Clara Amfo: “We kinda turned it around a little bit so we can play it our way. Hopefully Dua’s down.” Later, she added: “This is the first time we’re all getting to do this. I’m so excited, this is so fun.”

Williams’ version of ‘Don’t Start Now’ stripped the song of its house beats and delivered something far more chill, while retaining its funk core. You can watch Williams’ performance below now.

The Paramore frontwoman recently shared ‘Simmer’, the first track from her upcoming debut solo album ‘Petals For Armor’. Speaking to BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac about the meaning behind the album name, she said: “I think, for me, it’s somewhat of a mantra to try and stay soft in a really, really hard world and feel pain and let all of it come to you and try and put out something that can redeem it all, even if it’s ugly at first. The lyric is “wrap yourself in petals for armor” cos I kept feeling like the way for me to protect myself best is to be vulnerable and be OK with having a lot of pain at certain times and also feeling a lot of joy at certain times.

“As long as I’m staying soft to those things and I’m open to letting those things in and out of me then I actually can survive the world a lot easier than if I stay hard and with my fists up all the time.”

Last week, Williams shared another new track in ‘Leave It Alone’, which was written during a period of intense family trauma. It will also feature on ‘Petals For Armor’, which is due for release on March 8.