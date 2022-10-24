Watch Paramore perform ‘All I Wanted’ for the first time at When We Were Young Festival

Paramore opened their headline set at When We Were Young Festival by giving ‘All I Wanted’ its live debut – check out footage and the complete setlist below.

The emotional track featured on Paramore’s third album, 2009’s ‘Brand New Eyes’ but has never been performed live before.

Elsewhere during Paramore’s closing set at When We Were Young, the band played ‘Here We Go Again’ from their 2005 debut ‘All I Know Is Falling’ and ‘Paramore’ track ‘Last Hope’, both for the first time in four years. Check out footage below:

PARAMORE JUST OPENED THEIR WWWY SET WITH ALL I WANTED pic.twitter.com/x8hJG5RqBd — jen (@YELYAHG00N) October 24, 2022

Advertisement

I GOT THIS MUCH OF THE ALL I WANTED PERFORMANCE WTF @paramore GIVE US A WARNING NEXT TIME pic.twitter.com/xTiQuXjKQZ — vale⁷ ᥫ᭡ 👩🏻‍🚀 (@idle_vale) October 24, 2022

WE FINALLY GOT PARAMORE PERFOMING ALL I WANTED AFTER 13 YEARS pic.twitter.com/m3jOViXkr1 — mar 142 (@chrrypm) October 24, 2022

Paramore performing “Last Hope” at When We Were Young Festival

📸 tinyhotopicbitch/IG

🔗 https://t.co/8H2iJvWUxr pic.twitter.com/gw345E4keu — Paramore-Music.com (@paramoremusicom) October 24, 2022

paramore performing Here We Go Again tonight at #WWWYfest ! pic.twitter.com/ux3pVhh0YO — jen (@YELYAHG00N) October 24, 2022

Paramore playing Here We Go Again for the first time in ages at When We Were Young.

📸 tinyhotopicbitch/IG

🔗 https://t.co/8H2iJvWUxr pic.twitter.com/yTtW8bIb1X — Paramore-Music.com (@paramoremusicom) October 24, 2022

Advertisement

When We Were Young Festival – co-headlined by My Chemical Romance and described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades” – debuted in Las Vegas yesterday (October 23). The first event was initially set to go down on Saturday (October 22), but was cancelled an hour before gates opened due to weather warnings.

Ahead of Paramore’s performance at When We Were Young, Hayley Williams shared a heartfelt, handwritten note on her Instagram page, “celebrating the fact that, as a scene, we’ve come a long way – with much further to go”.

Williams went on to celebrate Paramore’s “legend” status in the world of rock and alternative music, noting: “Nearly 20 years later, we find ourselves a pillar of the very scene that threatened to reject us. And me.”

She added: “Fuck the ones who doubted! Hugs to the ones who watched on and even sort of believed. Young girls, queer kids, and anybody of any colour… We have shifted this scene together, messily, angrily, heartbroken, and determined. Tonight, for me at least, is about celebrating all the facets of what punk music actually represents. All the things it wasn’t allowed to be when we were young. Can’t wait to see everyone tonight.”

At the first night of When We Were Young, Paramore played:

‘All I Wanted’

‘That’s What You Get’

‘Still Into You’

‘Brick By Boring Brick’

‘I Caught Myself’

‘Here We Go Again’

‘Ignorance’

‘Ain’t It Fun’

‘Last Hope’

‘Hard Times’

‘This Is Why’

‘Misery Business’

When We Were Young Festival continues next weekend, with Paramore, My Chemical Romance and more set to return on October 29. The festival will then return to Las Vegas next October, with its 2023 bill headlined by Blink-182 and Green Day.

Paramore have also confirmed details of a UK headline tour for next April, following the release of new album ‘This Is Why’. Support for the dates comes from Bloc Party. Check out the full list of dates below with tickets going on sale 10am Friday (October 28) – grab them here.

APRIL 2023

Thursday 13 – Dublin, 3Arena

Saturday 15 – Cardiff, International Arena

Monday 17 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Tuesday 18 – Manchester, AO Arena

Thursday 20 – London, O2 Arena

Saturday 22 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena