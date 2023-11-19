Watch Paramore perform ‘Thick Skull’ for the first time live

Paramore have performed ‘Thick Skull’ for the first time live in concert – check out the moment below.

Performing in Auckland, New Zealand yesterday (November 19), the band performed ‘Thick Skill’ at the Spark Arena mid-way through their show.

The song appeared on their most recent album, ‘This Is The Way‘, which was released in February this year. It was their first new album since 2017’s ‘After Laughter‘.

Advertisement

Check out the moment here:

Earlier this month, Paramore announced a reissue of their self-titled album in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

Set to arrive on January 5, the LP includes all the same classic tracks as seen in the original release, including fan favourites ‘Still Into You’ and ‘Ain’t It Fun’. It also arrives with the new updated artwork, which was first announced last year.

In other Paramore news, the pop-punk icons released their “almost remix” album, ‘Re: This Is Why’ last month, which saw the likes of Foals, The Linda Lindas, Panda Bear, Zane Lowe, Wet Leg, Domi & JD Beck, Remi Wolf, Bartees Strange, Romy, Claud and Julien Baker take on a track from their original album and make it their own.

They also teased that a David Byrne remix of a ‘This Is Why‘ track could be on the way soon.

Advertisement

It was also announced recently that Paramore will join Taylor Swift as special guests in London next year after Swift announced an extra two show dates.

The pop star is due to embark on the UK and European leg of the ‘Eras’ tour on May 9, 2024 at the LA Defense Arena in Paris before kicking off the UK stint at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 7. Any remaining tickets for the shows can be found here.