Watch Paramore’s creepy horror video for rollicking new single ‘The News’

Paramore have shared their new single ‘The News’ in the form of creepy horror video – you can watch it below.

The clip, which sees frontwoman Hayley Williams go all white eyed like a character from a horror movie, was inspired by the band’s favorite horror films and thrillers. It was shot in their hometown of Nashville and directed by Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLisi.

“’The News’ is one of those songs that came together pretty quickly and felt exciting from the start,” Williams said in a press release. “It feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited. Watching Zac [Farro] track drums for this one was one of my favorite memories from the studio.”

Advertisement

She continued: “Lyrically, it probably explains itself. The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend. And I feel a pang of guilt when I unplug to protect my headspace. The common reaction, or non-reaction, seems to be dissociation. Not one of us is innocent of that and who could blame us?”

The song is the second from the band’s forthcoming album ‘This Is Why‘ and was recently teased with a clip showing Williams mailing a CD copy of ‘The News’ to a fan called ‘gwizzle’. The name ‘gwizzle’ is mentioned on the band’s cryptic website paramore.net and it’s the TikTok handle of a Paramore fan who’s posted many clips in which they show off their fandom.

Meanwhile, Paramore and The 1975 recently discussed potential plans for a future collaboration.

SZA also responded to fans calling for her to collaborate with Williams.

“@sza Hayley Williams x SZA collab when???” one fan demanded to know. SZA then replied in a tweet: “I talk to her more than you’d think lol.”

Advertisement

‘This Is Why’ is released on February 10, 2023.