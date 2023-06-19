Watch Paramore’s Hayley Williams join Foo Fighters on stage to perform ‘My Hero’ at Bonnaroo

Foo Fighters were joined onstage by Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams during their set at Bonnaroo. Check out footage of the moment below, as well as the full setlist.

The set at this year’s Bonnaroo in Tennessee marked the latest of many upcoming festival appearances Foo Fighters are set to make this summer, and saw them take to the stage as the headliners for the US event yesterday (June 18).

Kicking off with a rendition of their 2002 hit ‘All My Life’, taken from their fourth studio album ‘One By One’, the set ran for 19 songs, and featured fan favourites including ‘Learn To Fly’, ‘The Pretender’ and ‘Best Of You’.

A key highlight from the gig arrived during the second half, however, when the American rock veterans were joined onstage by Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams. The surprise guest cameo took place 12 songs into the set, when the pop-punk icon collaborated with Dave Grohl and co. for a rendition of ‘My Hero’.

The singer — who has often cited the band as a source of inspiration for Paramore — had performed on that same stage just before Foo Fighters kicked off their show, and walked back to join the headliners for an unforgettable performance. Check out footage of the duet below.

FOO FIGHTERS BROUGHT OUT HAYLEY FOR MY HERO pic.twitter.com/ra2vuJKafq — brett | bonnaroo!!! (@tinyhotopicbish) June 19, 2023

hayley has joined Foo Fighters on stage to perform ‘My Hero’ at #Bonnaroo pic.twitter.com/htQZr2aLMY — jen (@YELYAHG00N) June 19, 2023

Elsewhere in their set, Foo Fighters also broke out multiple songs from their latest studio effort, ‘But Here We Are’.

Released earlier this month, the album marked the band’s 11th studio album, and their first new music since the sudden passing of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins last March. In their latest set, the band performed new tracks ‘Under You’, ‘Rescued’ and ‘Show Me How’.

For the latter, the band were joined onstage by another special guest, Violet Grohl, the frontman’s daughter who also contributed vocals to the emotive track. She also performed a rendition of the track ‘Shame Shame’ while onstage with the members.

Other highlights of the show included a performance of ‘Aurora’ — dedicated to the late drummer, shortly before the band ended their set. Find more fan-captured footage of the gig below, as well as the full setlist.

Foo Fighters Dave Grohl 💞 and his daughter Violet 💞 singing "Shame" #Bonnaroo pic.twitter.com/XDHkVYsdQk — QtpieJillybeans💝🗡️(#KrossCult) (@jillsteet05) June 19, 2023

Foo Fighters’ setlist was:

1. ‘All My Life’

2. ‘No Son of Mine’

3. ‘Rescued’

4. ‘Walk’

5. ‘The Pretender’

6. ‘Learn to Fly’

7. ‘Times Like These’

8. ‘Under You’

9. ‘Breakout’

10. ‘The Sky Is a Neighborhood’

11. ‘Sabotage’ / ‘Whip It’ / ‘March of the Pigs’ / ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’

12. ‘My Hero’ (with Hayley Williams)

13. ‘This Is a Call’

14. ‘Shame Shame’ (with Violet Grohl)

15. ‘Show Me How’ (with Violet Grohl)

16. ‘Monkey Wrench’

17. ‘Best of You’

18. ‘Aurora’

19. ‘Everlong’

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Foo Fighters had claimed their sixth chart-topping album with ‘But Here We Are’. The band clinched the Number One Spot on Friday June 9, after a neck-and-neck competition between themselves and Noel Gallagher, who released his latest LP, ‘Council Skies’ on the same day.

The band are also heavily rumoured to be making a surprise appearance at this week’s upcoming Glastonbury instalment. The speculation arose after a mystery band named ‘The Churnups’ were revealed to be performing a set on the opening night of the festival (June 23).

They are billed to perform on the Pyramid Stage for an hour and a quarter (6:15pm-7:30pm BST) ahead of Royal Blood (8:15 pm-9:15pm BST) and headliners Arctic Monkeys (10:15pm-11:45pm BST).

Grohl also teased fans with a recent update, in which he mentions how the live shows have been “churning up” a lot of emotions.

“Now that we’ve returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us,” he began.

“Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see you your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it bring me joy. But, I see you… and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together.”

So far, there has been no confirmation that it will be Foo Fighters performing the mystery set, and fans have also been speculating that The Churnups may actually indicate a surprise set from Pulp.