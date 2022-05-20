Watch Paris Jackson pay homage to Nirvana with new single ‘Lighthouse’

Paris Jackson has released a new ’90s rock inspired track called ‘Lighthouse’ – you can watch the video for the song below.

Inspired by Nirvana’s iconic music video for ‘Sliver’, Jackson pays homage to the grunge band in her version of the clip, at one point even featuring a photo of Kurt Cobain.

“I continued to write about this same old heartbreak that [2020 debut album] ‘Wilted’ is about,” she said, connecting the dots between her debut album and her latest track. “A lot of the new songs coming out are similar stories about the same person and heartbreak. I guess I’m just exploring different feelings. ‘Wilted’ was a more melancholy record, and now I’m exploring more of the anger.”

In ‘Lighthouse’, Jackson sings “I can feel the lights go low, but I don’t wanna let go now, maybe if I turn around you’ll see me, and what you used to be,” over powerful distorted guitar riffs.

‘Lighthouse’ follows Jackson’s EP, ‘The Lost’ which was released in February. The three-track project included a collaboration with Caamp called ‘Lost’, as well as solo offerings ‘Breathe Again’ and ‘Never Going Back Again.’ Last year, she released collaborations with Manchester Orchestra as well as a song called, ‘Low Key In Love’ with The Struts.

Back in January, Jackson said she would be open to collaborating with her aunt Janet Jackson. “We haven’t talked about it, but I’m not opposed to it,” she said . “I love collaborating with all kinds of artists. The genre doesn’t really turn me off, doesn’t matter what genre it is. I can’t say that I see myself doing trap music anytime in the near future, but I’m open to everything.”

In 2020, she released her debut solo album ‘Wilted’, which NME called “a collection of 11 intimate songs that’ll fit like your favourite sweater.”