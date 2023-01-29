Watch Paul McCartney almost get run over while recreating iconic Beatles album cover

Paul McCartney was almost hit by a car while recreating the iconic artwork for The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ album – check out the clip below.

The incident happened while McCartney was filming for his daughter’s Abbey Road documentary If These Walls Could Talk.

Speaking about the incident earlier this year, Mary McCartney said: “The bit where the car nearly ran him over on the zebra crossing, that was so funny. As we were leaving [the studio], I said, ‘I’ll film you [on the crossing],’ and he went over and this car totally didn’t stop for him.”

Advertisement

Sharing the footage on their Twitter, Abbey Road Studios wrote: “Close call for Paul McCartney on the Abbey Road crossing! In this clip from Mary McCartney’s new documentary, a car narrowly misses Paul as he recreates the ‘Abbey Road’ album cover.”

Close call for @PaulMcCartney on the Abbey Road crossing! In this clip from @MaryAMcCartney’s new documentary, a car narrowly misses Paul as he recreates the ‘Abbey Road’ album cover. #IfTheseWallsCouldSing is now streaming worldwide on @DisneyPlus | https://t.co/6v6YyJjJjb pic.twitter.com/qUsfi2AzOW — Abbey Road Studios (@AbbeyRoad) January 25, 2023

If These Walls Could Talk is out now on Disney+ and charts the long history of the iconic London studio. The documentary features interviews with McCartney and fellow Beatle Ringo Starr, alongside Elton John, Nile Rodgers, Noel and Liam Gallagher, Roger Waters, Celeste, George Lucas and more.

“It was quite a complicated documentary to put together, because it’s not about a person or a life story. It’s about a building,” Mary McCartney told NME. “You can tell people really care about Abbey Road, but it’s like, ‘Why do they care about Abbey Road?’ And I think that’s the thing that I wanted to explore.”

The photographer and director also went on to reveal that “because of my surname, I almost shied away from doing the project”.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, it was announced that previously unseen photos of The Beatles, taken at the height of their stardom by McCartney, will be put on display at the refurbished National Portrait Gallery in the summer. It followed the news that McCartney is set to release a new photography book, 1964: Eyes Of The Storm, later this year.

McCartney is also set to appear on Dolly Parton’s new album ‘Rock Star’, which is set to feature covers of classic songs by the likes of Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Stevie Nicks and Steven Tyler are among the artists to have also contributed.