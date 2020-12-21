Watch Paul McCartney become a one man band in ‘Find My Way’ music video

Paul McCartney has proven himself – once again – as a jack of all trades in the new music video for his song ‘Find My Way’.

Directed by famed filmmaker Roman Coppola, the video shows McCartney playing every instrument on the song – including guitar, drums and piano – in a collage of footage taken by a staggering 46 cameras.

Watch the video for ‘Find My Way’ below.

‘Find My Way’ is the first song from McCartney’s latest album ‘McCartney III’ to receive a music video. Much like ‘McCartney’ and ‘McCartney II’ before it, the former Beatle is at the helm of every instrument on every song.

In a review of the album, NME‘s Mark Beaumont wrote that ‘McCartney III’ “acts as a signifier and motivation for what can be achieved” in the music industry once the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed.

“If future archaeologists take this three-album series as a significant marker of his solo half-century, they’ll conclude that Paul McCartney never stopped liberating.”

The album was released last Friday (December 18) after it was delayed from December 11. The date initially clashed with the release of Taylor Swift‘s second album of the year, ‘Evermore‘, so she moved it to avoid a clash.

“I did the Rolling Stone cover with Taylor Swift, and she just emailed me recently, and she said, ‘I wasn’t telling anyone, but I’ve got another album,’” McCartney told Howard Stern. “And she said, ‘So I was going to put it out on my birthday.’

“And then she said, ‘But I found out you were going to put [yours] out on the 10th. So I moved it to the 18th.’ And then she found out we were coming out on the 18th so she moved back to the 10th. So I mean, you know, people do keep out of each other’s way. It’s a nice thing to do.”