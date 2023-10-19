Watch Paul McCartney play The Beatles’ ‘She’s A Woman’ for first time in nearly 20 years as he kicks off 2023 tour in Australia

Paul McCartney has kicked off the Australian leg of his 2023 tour by performing The Beatles’ track ‘She’s A Woman’ for the first time in nearly two decades. Check out the setlist and footage of the show below.

The gig took place at the Entertainment Centre in Adelaide last night (October 18), and marked the opening night of McCartney’s solo tour across Australia.

Kicking off the new run of live shows – which mark his first performances in over a year – the Adelaide set spanned across nearly three hours and included a mix of his solo hits, as well as discography with The Beatles and Wings.

The main highlight of the set came just four songs in, however, when Macca surprised fans with a rendition of The Beatles’ track ‘She’s A Woman’. Shared back in 1964, the track was released as the B-side to ‘I Feel Fine’, their last single release that year.

Last night’s performance marked the first time the singer, songwriter and instrumentalist played the song since 2004. Check out footage of the moment below.

Elsewhere in the setlist, McCartney opened the show with The Beatles classic ‘Can’t Buy With Love’ – the same as seen in previous dates of his ‘Got Back’ tour – before going into Wings tracks ‘Junior’s Farm’ and ‘Letting Go’.

No tracks from his latest album ‘McCartney III’ were featured in the 39-song setlist, although he did bring out songs such as ‘Come On To Me’, ‘My Valentine’, ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ and ‘Dance Tonight’ from his solo discography.

For the most part, however, the majority of the setlist was back-to-back Beatles classics, including fan favourites ‘Let It Be’, ‘Love Me Do’ and ‘Hey Jude’. Find more footage of the show and the full setlist below.

Paul McCartney’s Adelaide setlist was:

1. ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ (The Beatles)

2. ‘Junior’s Farm’ (Wings)

3. ‘Letting Go’ (Wings)

4. ‘She’s a Woman (The Beatles)

5. ‘Got to Get You into My Life’ (The Beatles)

6. ‘Come On to Me’

7. ‘Let Me Roll It’ (Wings)

8. ‘Getting Better’ (The Beatles)

9. ‘Let ‘Em In’ (Wings)

10. ‘My Valentine’

11. ‘Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five’ (Wings)

12. ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’

13. ‘I’ve Just Seen a Face’ (The Beatles)

14. ‘In Spite of All the Danger’ (The Quarrymen)

15. ‘Love Me Do’ (The Beatles)

16. ‘Dance Tonight’

17. ‘Blackbird’ (The Beatles)

18. ‘Here Today’

19. ‘New’

20. Lady Madonna’ (The Beatles)

21. ‘Fuh You’

22. ‘Jet’ (Wings)

23. ‘Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite’ (The Beatles)

24. ‘Something’ (The Beatles)

25. ‘Ob La Di Ob La Da’ (The Beatles)

26. ‘You Never Give Me Your Money’ (The Beatles)

27. ‘She Came in Through the Bathroom Window’ (The Beatles)

28. ‘Band on the Run’ (Wings)

29. ‘Get Back’ (The Beatles)

30. ‘Let It Be’ (The Beatles)

31. ‘Live and Let Die’ (Wings)

32. ‘Hey Jude’ (The Beatles)

33. ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ (The Beatles)

34. ‘Birthday’ (The Beatles)

35. ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (The Beatles)

36. ‘Helter Skelter’ (The Beatles)

37. ‘Golden Slumbers’ (The Beatles)

38. ‘Carry That Weight’ (The Beatles)

39. ‘The End’ (The Beatles)

The remaining dates of McCartney’s Australian leg of his ‘Get Back’ tour will continue this Saturday (October 21) with a stop at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne. From there, he will also play shows in Newcastle, Sydney and Brisbane.

The Australian dates will conclude with a gig at Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast on November 4. Find any remaining tickets here.

Following the end of the Australia shows, McCartney will then embark on the South American leg of the tour for the remainder of the year.

In other Macca news, earlier this week the rock veteran spoke about the group’s feelings towards Yoko Ono during a new episode of his new 12-part podcast series, McCartney: A Life In Lyrics – stating that he saw her presence during The Beatles‘ recording sessions as “an interference in the workplace”.

Additionally, he has been working alongside Ringo Starr on the “final” Beatles track to include all four members. The name of the track remains unknown, although McCartney has stated that he completed the project with the help of AI.