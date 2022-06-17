Watch Paul McCartney team up with Bruce Springsteen to perform ‘Glory Days’ and ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’

Paul McCartney joined forces with Bruce Springsteen as he wrapped his ‘Got Back’ US tour in New York last night (June 16).

McCartney welcomed The Boss onstage at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as a “birthday present to myself” to perform the latter’s 1984 classic ‘Glory Days’ before the pair played The Beatles‘ ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’. You can view footage below.

Springsteen previously performed ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ with McCartney at London’s Hyde Park in 2012.

Following the performance last night, The Beatles icon took to Twitter to post a picture of the pair onstage with the caption: “Glory Days with Bruce Springsteen.”

Later in the show, Jon Bon Jovi also joined McCartney onstage to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ ahead of the latter’s 80th birthday tomorrow (June 18).

The gig also saw McCartney perform a host of Beatles tracks including ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’, ‘Getting Better’ and ‘Love Me Do’.

As ever he also performed his Wings classic ‘Live And Let Die’ and Beatles anthem ‘Hey Jude’.

His ‘Got Back’ tour in the US took place over six weeks with it initially kicking off in Washington on April 28.

McCartney will now return to the UK to headline Glastonbury 2022 next week alongside Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar. He last performed at the festival in Worth Farm in 2004.

When asked what he’s got planned for this year’s event earlier this year, he said: “Yeah, to tell you the truth we don’t know exactly what we’re going to do yet, but we are definitely planning on having a few tricks up our sleeve…”