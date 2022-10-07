Watch Pavement bring out Kurt Vile to perform ‘Zurich Is Stained’ in Philadelphia

Pavement brought Kurt Vile out on stage in Philadelphia on Wednesday night (October 5) to perform ‘Zurich Is Stained’. Check out footage below.

Frontman Stephen Malkmus stepped back to let Vile sing lead vocals while he joined in with his guitar. Vile later posted a video of the occasion on Instagram, which Cloud Nothings frontman Dylan Baldi was on hand to film.

“Grew up sangin it now I’m finally livin it ❤️,” Vile wrote in his post. “Thanks to my heroes @pavementband for inviting me up there for this nostalgic moment frozen in time forever.”

Pavement are currently in the middle of the North American stretch of their reunion tour, which wraps up in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday (October 11).

Following the conclusion of their North American dates, Pavement will bring their reunion tour to the UK and Europe, beginning in Leeds on October 17. Later, they will be playing four nights at the London Roundhouse. Full dates and ticket details are available here.

Pavement will play:

OCTOBER

Monday 17 – Leeds, O2 Academy

Tuesday 18 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

Wednesday 19 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Thursday 20 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Saturday 22 – London, Roundhouse

Sunday 23 – London, Roundhouse

Monday 24 – London, Roundhouse

Tuesday 25 – London, Roundhouse

Thursday 27 – Paris, Le Grand Rex

Saturday 29 – Copenhagen, Vega

Sunday 30 – Oslo, Centrum Scene

Monday 31 – Stockholm, Cirkus

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 2 – Aarhus, VoxHall

Friday 4 – Bremen, Pier 2

Saturday 5 – Berlin, Tempodrom

Monday 7 – Brussels, Cirque Royal

Tuesday 8 – Amsterdam, Royal Carré Theater

Friday 11th – Dublin, Vicar Street

Pavement originally split up after 10 years as a band in 1999, before reforming in 2009 for a reunion tour the following year. The band originally revealed their intentions to reunite for some more live shows in 2019 and were set to play Primavera Sound in 2020 to celebrate their 30th birthday before the Spanish festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They later played this summer’s iteration of the festival.

Earlier this month, a pop up Pavement museum opened in New York City to mark the start of the American indie-rockers’ residency at the city’s Kings Theatre. Its ribbon cutting ceremony featured an all-star cover of their song ‘Grounded’, featuring Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, Bully and Sad13.