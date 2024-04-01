Watch Peaches join Romy on stage in New York City to perform ‘Did I’

Peaches joined Romy on stage in New York City to perform The xx’s singer’s track ‘Did I’ this weekend.

Romy was performing at the Knockdown Center in Queens on Friday (March 29) when she brought out the Canadian electroclash artist to perform the track from her debut solo album ‘Mid Air’.

“Last night in NYC the ICON Peaches @peachesnisker joined us onstage for Did I!!” Romy shared on Instagram over the weekend.

Advertisement

“I don’t know how to express how much I love Peaches and what an inspiration she has been to me! Thank you so much for this moment Peaches.”

The singer also posted snippets of their performance together, for which they shared the lyrics to ‘Did I’.

Check out footage in Romy’s post below.

Alongside their onstage moment, Romy has announced that a remix of the track by Peaches is coming Tuesday (April 2). “It was a dream to perform with her in NYC and it gave Did I a whole new perspective, can’t wait for you to hear this,” Romy shared.

Meanwhile, Romy recently spoke to NME about The xx’s time back in the studio together, sharing that they’ve “learned a lot from our different solo projects”.

Advertisement

The artist was speaking on the red carpet of the 2024 BRIT Awards, where she was nominated in the Best British Dance Act category on the night.

“We’ve been in the studio since I last spoke to NME and we’re in the studio again next week, so we’re meeting up regularly,” she told us at the BRITs. “It’s been really good. I think we’ve all spent time apart and it’s healthy to miss each other.”

Romy added: “We’re just keeping it really open and we’re up for trying new things, but it sounds like us. That’s all I can say right now.”

She continued that “to then have time apart and learn new skills, get new musical ideas and experiences and compare them… it’s been a healthy break”.