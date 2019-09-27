Watch this amazing Snoop Dogg cover of the ‘Peaky Blinders’ theme tune

By order of Snoop Shelby...

Snoop Dogg has revealed himself to be a massive Peaky Blinders fan after recording his own cover of ‘Red Right Hand’, the show’s seminal theme tune.

The West Coast rap icon unveiled the cover in a video posted to the show’s official Twitter account.

As he introduces the track, Snoop is seen wearing one of the show’s trademark flat caps.

“By the order of the Peaky Blinders, this is Red Right Hand by Snoop Shelby,” he says.

As for the cover itself, it sees Snoop’s instantly recognisable drawl providing a new take on Nick Cave‘s classic track.

“You know, you’re never coming back. I said you’re never coming back,” Snoop raps.

The cover is also interspersed with some of the show’s most recognisable moments from across all five seasons.

It comes after creator Steven Knight said that Snoop could be gunning for a cameo in a future season of the cult drama.

“We get a lot of people who get in touch and want to take part,” he says. “There’s Brad Pitt. Snoop Dogg. A$AP Rocky, too. I think in series six we will open the door a little to get some celebrity actors in. The main thing is they have to be good. We’ll just get the best actor for the part, as we did with Sam Claflin, who plays Mosley. He’s perfect,” Knight told The Guardian.

Peaky Blinders is expected to return for its sixth season in 2021. Find out all the latest about it here.