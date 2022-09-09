Watch Pearl Jam cover The Beatles’ ‘Her Majesty’ to honour the Queen

Pearl Jam covered The Beatles’ ‘Her Majesty’ in Toronto last night (September 8) to honour Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who was on the throne for 70 years, died yesterday at her Balmoral estate. She was 96 years old.

While performing at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena last night, hours after the news of the Queen’s death broke, Pearl Jam took a moment to pay tribute to the monarch. Before the band launched into their own song ‘All Those Yesterdays’, frontman Eddie Vedder performed a short rendition of ‘Her Majesty’.

“This is just one I’m gonna from Paul McCartney,” Vedder said before playing the Abbey Road secret track solo. Watch fan-shot footage of the moment below now.

Pearl Jam are one of many acts to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death yesterday. McCartney himself shared a tribute to the Queen online, while a 2021 interview with the Beatle in which he reminisces about meeting her when he was a child has resurfaced online.

Elsewhere, Elton John honoured her during his own gig in Toronto. “She was an inspiring presence to be around — I’ve been around her and she was fantastic,” he said. She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth.

“I’m 75 — she’s been with me all my life, and I feel very sad that she won’t be with me any more,” he added. “But I’m glad she’s at peace and I’m glad she’s at rest, and she deserves it because she’s worked bloody hard.” John then performed his 1974 hit ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’.

In New York, Harry Styles led a round of applause for the Queen, celebrating her “70 years of service”, while Garbage’s Shirley Manson shared her own recollections of the impact a photo book from the Queen’s 1953 coronation had on her as a child.