Watch Pearl Jam cover Wet Leg’s ‘Chaise Longue’ at Madison Square Garden

Pearl Jam have delivered a rendition of Wet Leg‘s ‘Chaise Longue’ as part of their star-filled show at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The band’s show – which marked the first time they’d played that venue in six years – came as part of their current North American tour in support of their 11th studio album, 2020’s ‘Gigaton’.

Pearl Jam incorporated ‘Chaise Longue’ – the debut single from English duo Wet Leg – into their performance of their own 1993 single ‘Daughter’.

Advertisement

Watch a clip of Pearl Jam’s ‘Chaise Longue’ cover below:

And take a listen to Wet Leg’s original:

The evening also saw Pearl Jam cover Prince‘s ‘Purple Rain’, with singer Eddie Vedder wearing a sparkly jacket he claimed had been left in a dressing room by Harry Styles, who performed at the same venue on September 8.

Watch that performance below:

Advertisement

Later, during a performance of their classic track ‘Even Flow’, Vedder honoured tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, who were in attendance.

Check out ‘Even Flow’ below:

During the set, Vedder also acknowledged the challenging date of the show, offering their thanks to first responders with a cover of Dead Boys’ ‘Sonic Reducer’. Pearl Jam also, for the first time in six years, covered Mother Love Bone’s ‘Chloe Dancer’.

Halfway through their set, Pearl Jam were joined Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith to perform ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’. At the end of the song, Smith hugged Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron, who was wearing a Taylor Hawkins t-shirt.

Last week (September 8) at their Toronto show, Pearl Jam covered The Beatles‘ ‘Her Majesty’ to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II.

They had returned to the stage on July 25 after scrapping three shows owing to Vedder suffering vocal issues.