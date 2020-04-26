Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder has performed a stripped back version of his song ‘Far Behind’ for Jack Johnson‘s Kokua Festival – watch it below.

The frontman treated fans to a performance from his home for the second weekend in a row after sharing an organ rendition of ‘River Cross’ for Lady Gaga’s ‘Together At Home’ COVID-19 benefit concert last week.

This time picking up his acoustic guitar, Vedder played ‘Far Behind’ from the Into The Wild soundtrack before joining Johnson for a rendition of the singer-songwriter’s ‘Constellations’, taken from his 2005 album ‘In Between Dreams’.

Watch the performances below:

Johnson’s Kokua Festival was put on to raise donations for his Kokua Hawai’i Foundation, a non-profit organisation that supports environmental education in Hawaii’s schools and communities.

Donations will also be made to Aloha Harvest, the Full Calabash Fund, and the Chef Hui Give & Go Community Meal Program — organisations that promote food security and sustainability in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Eddie Vedder and Red Hot Chili Peppers teamed up to deliver their own take on Prince‘s ‘Purple Rain’ and Jimi Hendrix’s ‘All Along The Watchtower’.

The performance came during the encore of an annual fundraising concert for the Silverlake Conservatory of Music – the non profit music school founded by RHCP bassist Flea almost twenty years ago.

While the Chilis also performed hits like ‘Soul to Squeeze’, ‘Suck My Kiss’ and ‘By the Way,’ Vedder performed a solo set of assorted Pearl Jam favorites.