Watch Pearl Jam’s legendary ‘MTV Unplugged’ performance in full

Pearl Jam have shared their 1992 MTV Unplugged performance online in its entirety – you can watch it below.

The legendary session was recorded in New York following the release of the band’s debut album, ‘Ten’, which came out in August 1991. Now, fans can enjoy the show in full on Pearl Jam’s official YouTube channel.

During the 36-minute set, Eddie Vedder and co. put an acoustic spin on the album cuts ‘Oceans’, ‘Alive’, ‘Black’, ‘Jeremy’, ‘Even Flow’ and ‘Porch’. They also gave a stripped-back live airing of ‘State Of Love And Trust’ from the Singles soundtrack.

“The best and most intense unplugged session I‘ve ever heard,” wrote one fan in the comments section. Another said: “Just wow. Watching this is goosebumps central. Unbelievable performance!”

This comes after Pearl Jam recently released the MTV session on limited-edition vinyl to mark their 30th anniversary. Last week, the show landed on major streaming platforms for the very first time. A limited-edition version of the album arrived in 2019 for Record Store Day.

Earlier this month, Pearl Jam announced a two-night billing at American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2021. The appearances will mark the group’s biggest-ever London shows.

They’ll take to the stage on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10. Pixies will lead the support acts on the first evening, while IDLES do the same the following night.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam’s ‘Just Breathe’ has been covered by Miley Cyrus as the pop star continues to take on various rock anthems in the lead up to her new album, ‘Plastic Hearts’. Cyrus’ rendition of the 2009 track came as part of her recent MTV Unplugged session.