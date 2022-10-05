Watch Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready play US national anthem at Seattle Mariners game

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready opened the Seattle Mariners’ baseball game with Detroit Tigers last night (October 4) with a blistering rendition of the US national anthem.

He previously played it at a 2019 University of Washington American football game, as well as a 2014 Seattle Sounders soccer match. You can view footage of him performing his latest rendition below.

It comes just weeks after Ozzy Osbourne played a multi-song medley at half-time of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, which marked the first game of the 2022 NFL season.

Controversially, only a few seconds of the performance was broadcast on television by NBC, but the full performance did make it online eventually.

Earlier this year, Jack White also played an instrumental version of the anthem before the Detroit Tigers’ baseball game against the Chicago White Sox.

For the performance, White was backed by bassist Dominic Davis, keyboardist Quincy McCrary, and drummer Daru Jones – the same trio that accompanied White on his ‘Supply Chain Issues Tour’.

White previously threw the ceremonial first pitch at a Tigers game against the White Sox back in 2014.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam, Wet Leg, David Byrne, R.E.M. and many more are set to feature on an abortion rights benefit album this week.

The compilation LP – ‘Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All’ – which comes out this Friday (October 7) and will be available for just 24 hours only, will also feature further contributions from Death Cab For Cutie, Animal Collective, My Morning Jacket, Fleet Foxes, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Mac DeMarco, Ty Segall, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell.

It will feature unreleased recordings including never-before-heard new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos along with exclusive tracks from Sleater-Kinney, Tegan And Sara, Soccer Mommy, Wet Leg and Cat Power.